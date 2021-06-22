Weather Service: Suburban Chicago tornado had 140 mph winds June 22, 2021 Updated: June 22, 2021 11:03 a.m.
1 of11 Dozens of volunteers help clean up a demolished home on Princeton Circle near Ranchview Drive in Naperville after a tornado ripped through the western suburbs overnight, Monday afternoon, June 21, 2021. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Sun-Times/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Ashlee Rezin Garcia/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Dozens of volunteers help clean up damaged homes in Naperville, Ill. after a tornado ripped through the western suburbs overnight, Monday afternoon, June 21, 2021. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Sun-Times/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Ashlee Rezin Garcia/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Dozens of volunteers help clean up a demolished home on Princeton Circle near Ranchview Drive in Naperville, Ill. after a tornado ripped through the western suburbs overnight, Monday afternoon, June 21, 2021. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Sun-Times/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Sun-Times/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 A child plays on a fallen tree on 77th Street near Ranchview Drive in Naperville after a tornado ripped through the western suburbs overnight, Monday afternoon, June 21, 2021. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Sun-Times/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Ashlee Rezin Garcia/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico walks with his wife through the Ranchview neighborhood after a tornado ripped through the western suburbs and damaged more than 100 homes overnight, Monday afternoon, June 21, 2021. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Sun-Times/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Ashlee Rezin Garcia/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Dozens of volunteers help clean up a demolished home on Princeton Circle near Ranchview Drive in Naperville, Ill. after a tornado ripped through the western suburbs overnight, Monday afternoon, June 21, 2021. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Sun-Times/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Ashlee Rezin Garcia/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 A household member of a damaged house is seen through a broken window after a tornado passed through the area, Monday, June 21, 2021, in Naperville, Ill. Shafkat Anowar/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
CHICAGO (AP) — A tornado that swept through Chicago's western suburbs, damaging more than 100 homes and injuring several people, was packing 140 mph (225 kph) winds when it hit the heavily populated area, the National Weather Service said.
A weather service team that surveyed the aftermath of Sunday night's tornado found that, based on Monday's preliminary findings, the storm was an EF3 tornado on the Enhanced Fujita scale when it cut a path through parts of Naperville, Woodridge, Darien and Burr Ridge.