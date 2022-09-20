‘We have nothing’: Izium’s trauma after Russian occupation
LORI HINNANT and VASILISA STEPANENKO, Associated Press
IZIUM, Ukraine (AP) — The school was a shattered mess. Its six-month life as a Russian base and mechanic shop ended in August with a Ukrainian missile strike.
Its years educating Izium's youth were over, but it had one last gift for the residents who needed so much: the wood that made up its lattice work, its chalkboards, its furniture and beams.