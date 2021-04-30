'We did it!': Minnesota exults at Census win at NY's expense MOHAMED IBRAHIM and STEVE KARNOWSKI, Associated Press April 30, 2021 Updated: April 30, 2021 6:30 a.m.
1 of6 FILE - In this April 1, 2019 file photo, Noelle Fries, 6, left, and Galen Biel, 6, both of Minneapolis, attend a rally at the Minnesota Capitol to kick off a year-long drive to try to ensure that all Minnesota residents are counted in the 2020 census. Minnesotans spent 18 months worrying over whether the 2020 Census would finally cost them a precious seat in Congress. Residents voluntarily returned their census forms at the highest rate in the nation. Their dedication likely saved the day. Steve Karnowski/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Brett Buckner, 49, of Minneapolis, poses Aprll 29, 2021 in Richfield, Minn. Buckner just came off his second census cycle. He worked for the Census Bureau in the 2009-10 headcount as a local government partnership specialist. He said he was "just going to be John Q. Public" this time but was "honored" to be tapped for Gov. Tim Walz's census steering committee. In Minnesota — a state that's long seen itself as above average — residents voluntarily returned their census forms at the highest rate in the nation. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesotans spent 18 months worrying over whether the 2020 census would finally cost them a precious seat in Congress, expecting to lose one to faster-growing competitors in the South and West even if they found and counted every last soul in the state.
Turns out they could have spared the concern. In Minnesota — a state that’s long seen itself as above average — residents voluntarily returned their census forms at the highest rate in the nation. Their dedication likely saved the day.
MOHAMED IBRAHIM and STEVE KARNOWSKI