‘We can’t suffer in silence’: Milford life coach focuses on teen mental health

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
3
MILFORD — Every day Jennifer Close sees the stresses placed on students’ mental health, something that has only been exacerbated by the pandemic, which forced so many young people into isolation.
Close, a certified life coach, has been a counselor at Joseph A. Foran High School for a decade and has watched as this mental health crisis among today’s teens has grown. To help these young people in need, she has now opened her own practice — Jennifer Close Coaching.