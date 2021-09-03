'We came here crying': Tigray forces also accused of abuses Sep. 3, 2021 Updated: Sep. 3, 2021 4:21 a.m.
Displaced Ethiopians from different towns in the Amhara region wait for aid distributions at a center for the internally-displaced in Debark, in the Amhara region of northern Ethiopia Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.
Getachew Abebe, 20 years old, poses for a photo at a center for the internally-displaced in Debark, in the Amhara region of northern Ethiopia Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Abebe says he fled his hometown of Addi Arkay when Tigrayan fighters took it over and he is now finalizing basic training so that he can fight with the Fano Youth Liberation Movement militia.
Displaced Amharas from different villages now controlled by Tigrayan forces in the North Gondar zone, gather in a kindergarten school housing the internally-displaced, in Debark, in the Amhara region of northern Ethiopia Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021.
Mulu Adugna, 18 years old, poses for a photo in the room where he sleeps at a center for the internally-displaced in Debark, in the Amhara region of northern Ethiopia Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Adugna says he fled his hometown of Addi Arkay with his brother and friends after he saw five members of his neighbor's family killed by artillery rounds from Tigrayan forces.
Displaced Ethiopians from different towns in the Amhara region wait for food to be distributed at lunchtime at a center for the internally-displaced in Debark, in the Amhara region of northern Ethiopia Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.
Getachew Abebe, 20 years old, holds his temporary identity card indicating he has chosen to participate at the front line of the conflict, at a center for the internally-displaced in Debark, in the Amhara region of northern Ethiopia Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Abebe fled his hometown of Addi Arkay when Tigrayan fighters took it over and he is now finalizing basic training so that he can fight with the Fano Youth Liberation Movement militia.
Displaced Ethiopians from different towns in the Amhara region wait for aid distributions at a center for the internally-displaced in Debark, in the Amhara region of northern Ethiopia Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.
New volunteer Mekdess Muluneh Asayehegn, right, and others receive basic training to become potential reinforcements for pro-government militias or military forces, in a school courtyard in Gondar, in the Amhara region of northern Ethiopia Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021.
New volunteers receive basic training to become potential reinforcements for pro-government militias or military forces, in a school courtyard in Gondar, in the Amhara region of northern Ethiopia Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021.
New volunteers receive basic training to become potential reinforcements for pro-government militias or military forces, in a school courtyard in Gondar, in the Amhara region of northern Ethiopia Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021.
New volunteer Mekdess Muluneh Asayehegn, center, and others receive basic training to become potential reinforcements for pro-government militias or military forces, in a school courtyard in Gondar, in the Amhara region of northern Ethiopia Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021.
Militia fighter Abebaw Adugna, left, shows his wound to a woman from his hometown of Addi Arkay at a center for the internally-displaced in Debark, in the Amhara region of northern Ethiopia Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Adugna was shot by Tigrayan forces during a fight for his town and the bullet is still in his leg.
Displaced Amharas from different villages now controlled by Tigrayan forces in the North Gondar zone, shelter under an awning in the rain at a kindergarten school housing the internally-displaced, in Debark, in the Amhara region of northern Ethiopia Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021.
Displaced Amharas from different villages now controlled by Tigrayan forces in the North Gondar zone, receive food at a kindergarten school housing the internally-displaced, in Debark, in the Amhara region of northern Ethiopia Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021.
Displaced Amharas from different villages now controlled by Tigrayan forces in the North Gondar zone, sit in a group during a visit by officials from the World Food Programme, at a kindergarten school housing the internally-displaced, in Debark, in the Amhara region of northern Ethiopia Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021.
Displaced Amharas from different villages now controlled by Tigrayan forces in the North Gondar zone, gather in a kindergarten school housing the internally-displaced, in Debark, in the Amhara region of northern Ethiopia Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021.
Displaced Ethiopians from different towns in the Amhara region wait for food to be distributed at lunchtime at a center for the internally-displaced in Debark, in the Amhara region of northern Ethiopia Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.
Displaced Amharas from different villages now controlled by Tigrayan forces in the North Gondar zone, queue to receive food at a kindergarten school housing the internally-displaced, in Debark, in the Amhara region of northern Ethiopia Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021.
DEBARK, Ethiopia (AP) — As they bring war to other parts of Ethiopia, resurgent Tigray fighters face growing allegations that they are retaliating for the abuses their people suffered back home.
In interviews with The Associated Press, more than a dozen witnesses offered the most widespread descriptions yet of Tigray forces striking communities and a religious site with artillery, killing civilians, looting health centers and schools and sending hundreds of thousands of people fleeing in the past two months.