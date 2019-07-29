Wave Integrative Medical Center relocates to Milford

Wave Integrative Medical Center, a practice in functional and holistic medicine has relocated to 326 West Main Street, Suite 108 in Milford. The Center provides scientific healing solutions for complex chronic or inflammatory illnesses.

“Our whole team is excited to bring a new approach to health and healing to Fairfield County,” said founder, Krista Hewlett Keegan. “Our vision of integrative medicine combines functional, naturopathic, and conventional methods, leading-edge technology, and personalized genomics to design a precision treatment for each patient.”

Wave’s practitioners specialize in a wide variety of conditions, including autoimmune disorders, chronic low back pain, chronic fatigue and more.

For more information, visit waveintegrative.com or call 203-442-6740.