Waterloo City Council members debate meeting prayers

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Members of the Waterloo City Council are again taking up the question of whether their meetings should be opened with a prayer.

The Courier reports that that issue was raised Monday during work session. While agendas list "prayer or moment of silence" to open meetings, most start with a moment of silence.

Council members Pat Morrissey, Sharon Juon, Jerome Amos Jr. and Ray Feuss support a charge to call for "invocation or moment of silence" at the start of each meeting. Councilwoman Margaret Klein advocated for simply a moment of silence.

But Councilman Steve Schmitt said the council should keep the word "prayer" in the agenda and that each council member should have an opportunity to invite people to lead the opening prayer.

A decision will be made at a later time.

