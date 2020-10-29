Water taxi canceled over concerns about safety of dock

SEATTLE (AP) — The West Seattle Water Taxi was canceled for Thursday morning after an inspection at the Seacrest dock raised concerns that one of the pins connecting the gangway to the shore is damaged, according to King County.

KING-TV reports out of an abundance of caution, until a repair can be completed, service on the West Seattle route has been canceled until an assessment of the damage can be completed.

The Vashon route of the King County Water Taxi will continue to operate normal service. Water Taxi shuttle routes 773 and 775 will continue to operate as usual in West Seattle.

King County has provided a list of alternate transit routes on its website.

The water taxi is an important link to downtown Seattle as the major bridge to West Seattle remains closed due to damage discovered in spring.