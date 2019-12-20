Water permit hearing for Keystone XL extended into new year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota board deciding whether to grant water permits for the Keystone XL pipeline will extend its hearing into the new year after opponents repeatedly voiced concerns about the pipeline.

The state's Water Management Board met for four days this week as the hearing for a handful of permits stretched into its ninth day. The board also met in October and November. The board chairman said it will need more time to hear from everyone involved in the process. The South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources has recommended the board grant the permits, but environmental groups and many Native Americans tribes are opposed.

Opponents raised concerns about leaks like the one that occurred in North Dakota in November, the rights of Indian tribes being violated and rises in crime, including human trafficking, around labor camps connected to pipeline construction.

TC Energy, the Canadian company building the pipeline, is applying for permits to tap the Cheyenne, White, and Bad rivers in South Dakota during construction. The water will be used for drilling to install pipe, build pump stations and control dust during construction. Two ranchers also applied for water permits to supply backup water to worker camps.