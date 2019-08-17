Water distribution continues as lead problem assessed

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Newark's large-scale bottled water distribution is continuing as officials try to understand the failure of two filters intended to eliminate lead from water.

The Environmental Protection Agency, which earlier called for the water distribution, said Friday that researchers are meeting with city and state officials "on a daily basis" to assess and provide help on the issue.

The EPA says its scientists have helped local officials come up with "a robust sampling plan" in the Pequannock service area. The first round was to begin Friday and the federal agency is vowing "an additional team of experts on the ground" in Newark as early as next week.

NJ.com reports that it remains unclear how much longer residents in about 14,000 households will have to rely on bottled water.

___

Information from: NJ.com, http://www.nj.com