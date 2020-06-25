Water discolored for some in Milford

Some Milford residents are experiencing discolored water due to increased usage, Mayor Ben Blake said in an update last night.

As a result of hot, dry weather and an overall increase in water usage, some Regional Water Authority customers are experiencing intermittent discolored water.

“If you have discolored water, the RWA recommends running the tap in your bathtub for five to 10 minutes to clear the discoloration,” Blake said. “While, the water currently meets potability standards, the RWA suggests waiting until the discoloration clears before drinking.”

Questions can be directed to the Regional Water Authority at 203-562-4020.

