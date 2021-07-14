Wasson resigns from Milford school board

MILFORD — Board of Education member Nicole Wasson said her election to the board in 2019 was a matter of perfect timing. Now, the time has come for her to leave. (D-2 District) resigned as a board member of the Milford Public Schools.

Wasson, a Democrat, ran for the seat in the Second District in 2019, and won with 1,561 votes. She said she wanted to see how she could get involved in the local community, and it was perfect timing that a seat was opening on the board. Now, though, a career opportunity has resulted in her leaving the district and thus giving up her seat on the board.

“I have truly enjoyed and valued all of the memories I made from the last few years on the board. I’ve met and worked with many passionate, intelligent and dedicated people through this role,” said Wasson. “I especially loved when the instructional supervisors would present to the board all of the great things going on in our schools by students and teachers. Even though most of my time on the board was through the COVID pandemic, it was special to witness the thoughtfulness that goes into the decisions made by Dr. Cutaia and the MPS administration.”

Majority Leader Una Petroske, D-3, said Wasson would be missed.

“I think I can speak for all that we will miss her contributions to the board,” said Petroske at the board’s July 12 meeting. All of the board members nodded in agreement and gave her a round of applause.

Superintendent Anna Cutaia thanked Wasson on behalf of the administration for her leadership and engagement.

“Thank you for what you have given, we wish you well in your future endeavors, and hopefully, you will find another, different way to contribute to the education of our young people,” Cutaia said.

Of her time on the school board, Wasson said she was most proud to have been a part of the ad-hoc committee that worked to pass a resolution on race, equity and social justice.

“During spring and early summer of 2020, we heard from our students about their experiences as students of color in the (Milford) school system. With all that was going on in the country and world after the murder of George Floyd, and to hear about the micro-aggressions students in our community face was really flooring,” she said. “To be even a small part of making a difference and a step forward was really meaningful to me. I applaud those students that reached out to us during the time to have their voices and hope that will continue.”

With Wasson’s resignation, Petroske announced Megan Doyle as her replacement. Doyle was chosen by Second District Democrats to fill the remainder of Wasson’s term, which ends in November, 2021 when all 10 board seats are up for election.