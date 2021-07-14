Wasson resigns from Milford school board

MILFORD — Board of Education member Nicole Wasson said her election to the board in 2019 was a matter of perfect timing. Now, the time has come for her to leave. (D-2 District) resigned as a board member of the Milford Public Schools.
Wasson, a Democrat, ran for the seat in the Second District in 2019, and won with 1,561 votes. She said she wanted to see how she could get involved in the local community, and it was perfect timing that a seat was opening on the board. Now, though, a career opportunity has resulted in her leaving the district and thus giving up her seat on the board.