Washoe County approves $56M settlement in Tahoe tax fight

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (AP) — Washoe County has agreed to a $56 million settlement with a group of Lake Tahoe property owners have claimed for more than 15 years that they were the victim of unfair property tax assessments.

The county commission approved the deal Tuesday over the objections of Washoe County School District officials who said the district’s budget will take a significant hit because of the way the settlement agreement is structured.

The legal battle centered on tax valuations in the communities of Incline Village and Crystal Bay over a three-year period ending in mid-2006. The settlement gives the county more than four years to refund all the money owed to the taxpayers on the northeast shore of the alpine lake straddling the California-Nevada line.

“I’ve always thought we should pay our bills,” Commissioner Jeanne Herman said before the commission voted 3-1 to approve the settlement. “This has gone on long enough.”

A judge most recently ruled in October that the valuations violated the state constitution because some residents received vastly different assessments and taxes than next-door neighbors with essentially the same residential lots.

Washoe County’s share of the settlement is $23.8 million. The school district must pay $19 million and the rest will be paid by the state, the North Lake Tahoe Fire District and Incline Village General Improvement District.

Washoe County School Board President Malena Raymond and Superintendent Kristen McNeill pleaded with county commissioners to reject the deal.

They said in a letter last week that the district shouldn’t be asked to pay for a mistake made by the Washoe County assessor and that school district officials were not given an opportunity to participate in settlement negotiations.

“It is unacceptable that the county can drag this litigation out for nearly a decade without including the district or consider the district’s requests,” they wrote.

Under the agreement, the county has 56 months to pay the refunds, which apply to three tax years, and 6% in interest.