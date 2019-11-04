Washington voters to decide ballot measures and local races

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Voters in Washington state have a crowded ballot to fill out for this week's election, with a referendum on affirmative action and an initiative on the price of car tabs among the things they are being asked to decide.

Tuesday's election includes scores of local elections across the state, including city council and mayoral races, judicial races and two legislative seats where recent appointees face challenges as they seek election to a full term.

But the main items are two of the ballot measures.

Referendum 88 asks voters whether they want to approve or reject Initiative 1000, which was passed by the Legislature in April. I-1000 amends current statutes to allow one's minority status to be considered as a contributing factor in state employment, contracting and admission to public colleges in universities.

Initiative 976 would lower most taxes paid through annual vehicle registration to $30 and largely revoke the authority of state and local governments to add taxes and fees without voter approval.