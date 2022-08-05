Washington town evacuated, some homes burned in wildfire Aug. 5, 2022 Updated: Aug. 5, 2022 12:23 a.m.
LIND, Wash. (AP) — A small town in Washington state was evacuated due to a fast-moving fire that burned a half-dozen homes, as crews in California made progress against the state's deadliest and largest wildfire of the year.
In Washington, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook early Thursday afternoon that residents of Lind needed to flee due to the encroaching flames.