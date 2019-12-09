Washington state investigators find human skeletal remains

Washington state authorities say human skeletal remains have been found at an undisclosed location in Yakima County.

The Yakima Herald reports that Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice confirmed a skeleton was found Sunday.

Curtice says the age, gender and ethnicity of the remains were not immediately known.

Officials say an unmanned aircraft from Yakima Valley Emergency Management sent images of the remains to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, the Yakama Nation Police Department and the FBI.

Emergency management spokesman Horace Ward says the FBI is called when there is a possibility of a death on Native American lands because those areas fall under the agency's jurisdiction.

Ward says there has not been confirmation the remains belong to a tribal member or that the skeleton was found on tribal lands.

A spokesman for the FBI in Seattle says the agency is working with its partners but could not provide additional information.

The sheriff’s office and tribal police did not immediately return calls seeking information.