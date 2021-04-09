Washington state Senate OKs carbon-cap legislation

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Democratic-led Senate has passed two key pieces of Gov. Jay Inslee’s climate agenda, a plan to put a price on carbon pollution and a measure that would require fuel producers and importers to reduce greenhouse gas emissions associated with gasoline and other transportation fuels.
The Seattle Times reports the carbon pricing bill passed on on a 25-24 vote and the low-carbon fuels standard on a 27-20 vote Thursday night, after several hours of debate. The carbon pricing bill now heads to the House for consideration. The fuel standard bill — which cleared the House in February — heads back to that chamber for a final vote on changes made by the Senate.