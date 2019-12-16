Washington rain and heavy mountain snow expected this week

SEATTLE (AP) — The Pugent Sound region is likely to see increasing rain and snow as the week progresses, the National Weather Service said

Widespread rain in the lowlands and more than a foot (30 centimeters) of snow in the mountains should arrive by midweek, The Seattle Times reports.

There is likely to be a weak weather system early in the week that could bring rain showers to areas of the Pacific Coast, National Weather Service meteorologist Jacob DeFlitch said

A far more active system Wednesday through Friday is expected to result in significant snow to mountain areas, DeFlitch said.

Snow is not expected in lowland areas, as temperatures near Seattle will remain in the upper 30s to mid-40s (3.8 to 7.2 Celsius) throughout the week, DeFlitch said.