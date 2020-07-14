Washington officials revise COVID-19 deaths by 39

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington officials have reduced the number of coronavirus deaths in the state by 39.

The News Tribune of Tacoma reported that the state Department of Health reported 1,101 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday — bringing the total to 41,757 — but revised the number of deaths down to 1,399 from the previous 1,438 after determining 39 deaths to be from natural causes.

King County continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 12,077 cases and 624 deaths, followed by Yakima County, which has reported 8,325 cases and 180 deaths.

The virus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most patients, and the vast majority recover. But it is highly contagious and can cause severe illness and death in some patients, particularly the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.