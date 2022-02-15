Washington Senate OKs bill on governor's emergency powers RACHEL LA CORTE, Associated Press Feb. 15, 2022 Updated: Feb. 15, 2022 7:47 p.m.
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Nearly two years after Washington Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Washington Senate on Tuesday approved a measure that authorizes legislative leaders to terminate an emergency after 90 days if the Legislature is not in session.
The measure passed the Democratic-led chamber on a 29-20 vote and now heads to the House, also held by Democrats, for consideration.
