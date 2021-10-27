Warsaw court bans far-right march, nationalists plan appeal

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Polish court on Wednesday upheld the Warsaw mayor's ban on an annual march organized by nationalists on Poland's Independence Day, but organizers pledged to appeal the ruling and insisted the march would go ahead as planned.
The Nov. 11 march has attracted large numbers of participants in recent years, underlining the rising support for the far right in Poland and elsewhere. Nationalists from other countries also travel to Warsaw to take part, while organizers have received funding and other support from the right-wing Polish government.