Warren was paid at least $1.9M for past legal work

Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren speaks during a town hall, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Charleston, S.C. Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren speaks during a town hall, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Charleston, S.C. Photo: Meg Kinnard, AP Photo: Meg Kinnard, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Warren was paid at least $1.9M for past legal work 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elizabeth Warren was paid at least $1.9 million for legal work stretching back three decades, her campaign disclosed Sunday night, amid calls from a chief Democratic presidential rival that the Massachusetts senator should be more forthcoming about her past corporate clients.

In May, Warren released a list of 56 cases she worked on as an attorney going back to the 1980s. Fifteen pages of newly released data show what she was paid in nearly 40 of those — more than $1.9 million.

The list includes “all the income she earned from each case that we have been able to determine from public records, Elizabeth’s personal records and other sources,” Warren spokeswoman Kristen Orthman said.

“If Democrats are going to defeat Donald Trump, or whoever the Republican Party might replace him with, we must nominate a candidate who can create the most robust possible contrast against Republicans on conflicts of interest and corruption issues,” Orthman said in a statement. “Elizabeth does not sell access to her time — no closed-door big-dollar fundraisers, no bundling program, no perks or promises to any wealthy donor.”

The new information comes against the backdrop of an escalating feud between Warren and Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana. The senator has decried the closed-door fundraisers that the mayor attends, suggesting Buttigieg could be making secret promises to top donors.

Buttigieg and his campaign have responded that Warren should release past tax returns that detail her work for corporate clients.

Warren had previously released 11 years of tax returns. But her campaign said Sunday’s information provides more information on her business income that her returns do not because they don’t fully itemize earnings.

Among the clients for whom Warren consulted were the attorneys for Rabobank, a Dutch financial institution that became a creditor in the Enron bankruptcy; former directors of Getty Oil, who were involved in Texaco’s bankruptcy; and women whose allegations of harm from silicone breast implants produced by Dow Corning were imperiled when the company filed for bankruptcy.