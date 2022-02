MILFORD — The city’s Economic Development Commission is feeling the love with its new social media campaign.

The new campaign, titled “Love Local Milford Connecticut,” gives a person a chance to win a prize every Friday in February just by posting a picture on social media.

“We saw that Maine was doing an initiative like this where it was a photo contest,” said Ani Chaghatzbanian, Milford Economic Development Commission member. “They had people to post a picture of their favorite beach in Maine or business and tag them, and the winner won a big package.”

After seeing Maine’s social media campaign, the Milford commissioners thought it was a great way to get people outside of Maine to go and participate in the contest.

“That’s where we thought it would be a cool thing to do in Milford,” said Chaghatzbanian. “Since there’s a lot to do here, we thought we’d try to get more engagement from the Facebook and Instagram population and get them thinking about Milford for the summer or just to visit.”

The Love Local Milford Connecticut campaign goes through the end of February with different weekly themes.

From Jan. 29 to Feb. 4, the theme is to post a picture of a favorite hidden gem in Milford; from Feb. 5 to 11, it’s posting a picture of a favorite place to visit in Milford; from Feb. 12 to 18, it’s posting a photo at a favorite after-hours bar or restaurant; on Feb. 19 to 25, it’s posting a picture of Milford summer memories. On Valentines Day, couples are invited to post photos of themselves in Milford.

Chaghatzbanian said they started by discussing how they could do what Maine did but on a much smaller scale.

“We ended up doing like a February thing, which is why we named it Love Local for Valentines Day,” she said. “We are just trying to get people to get thinking about who lives outside of Milford.”

“It would be nice to have the same outreach that Maine managed to pull off,” said Chaghatzbanian.

The commission decided to have one random winner be selected each Friday throughout February, and those who enter each week will be entered to win a $100 Dockside Brewery gift card.

“It would be ideal to do it who gets the most likes, but it would be more difficult, and the prize would need to be a lot bigger to get people to engage a lot with the post,” she said.

Chaghatzbanian said when people post, they have to tag the post using both #lovelocal and #discovermilfordct and mention the location where the photo was taken on both Instagram and Facebook.

“Our plan with this is to promote tourism in Milford and get people who live outside of Milford to come and visit,” she said. “We don’t want Milford to stay a hidden gem. We want people from all over to come and experience all that Milford has to offer.”