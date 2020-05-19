Walz names Hennepin County Judge Gaitas to Court of Appeals

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz has appointed Hennepin County District Judge Theodora Gaïtas to the Minnesota Court of Appeals.

Gaïtas will fill the vacancy created when Appeals Judge John Rodenberg retires in August.

In his announcement Monday, Walz said Gaïtas "has a reputation for excellence and an unquestionable commitment to fairness and justice for Minnesotans.”

Gaïtas currently presides over criminal cases and co-chairs the Hennepin County District Court's Domestic Violence Steering Committee. She was previously a private practice attorney specializing in medical negligence and medical device litigation . She has also worked as a public defender. She earned her law degree from the University of Minnesota.