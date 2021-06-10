Walton family sets up $1M fund for LGBT groups in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Family members of Walmart founder Sam Walton on Thursday launched a $1 million fund for groups assisting LGBT people in the retail giant's home state of Arkansas, which has enacted measures restricting transgender people's rights.

The new fund is being established with support from the Alice L. Walton Foundation and from Olivia and Tom Walton through the Walton Family Foundation. The fund will distribute grants of $25,000 and more for groups that offer legal, health, education and advocacy services, along with other high-demand needs.