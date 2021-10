MILFORD — The Walnut Beach Annual Halloween Parade and Witch Dance will mark its 15th anniversary this Halloween.

The event will run from 5-7 p.m. on Broadway and Park Avenue. The event begins at 5 p.m. with a DJ and candy thrown from the roof of the Walnut Beach Creamery to the trick or treaters.

At 6 p.m., the Walnut Beach Witch appears to lead a spooky parade around the block, ringing bells to ward off the evil spirits. Once back at the creamery, the witches gather for a celebration.

Free ice cream after 5 p.m. for anyone in costume while supplies last.

For more information, visit www.walnutbeachcreamery.com The event is free, outdoors and open to everyone.