WVa offering lactation app to moms in nutrition program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia residents who participate in a nutrition program for women and children will be able to use a smartphone app that provides around-the-clock lactation support.

The app, called Pacify, will be offered free to women participating in West Virginia's Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children. West Virginia is the seventh public partner to offer access to Pacify's services at no cost, Advantia Health said in a news release.

The company said a case study in Mississippi showed mothers there were more likely to exclusively breastfeed if they were using Pacify.

West Virginia WIC serves nearly 35,000 mothers and young children monthly, West Virginia Public Health Commissioner Dr. Catherine Slemp said in the release.

The app connects mothers via video with clinicians including nurses and lactation consultants, the release said.