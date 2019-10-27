WPI gets $1.9M grant to help better detect prostate cancer

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Worcester Polytechnic Institute has received a five-year, nearly $1.9 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to develop a robotic system to detect and monitor prostate cancer.

Grant recipient Haichong Zhang, a biomedical engineer at the school, says his surgical imaging robot will be safer and more accurate than current tests, including ultrasounds and biopsies.

Zhang tells The Telegram & Gazette he wants to create a minimally invasive, easily accessible and cost-effective way to better detect prostate cancer, which will affect one-fifth of all men at some point in their lives.

Zhang is working on the project with Gregory Fischer, a professor of robotics and mechanical engineering at WPI.