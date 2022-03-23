WHO: COVID-19 cases rise for 2nd straight week, deaths fall March 23, 2022 Updated: March 23, 2022 7:55 a.m.
GENEVA (AP) — The number of new coronavirus cases globally increased by 7% in the last week, driven by rising infections in the Western Pacific, even as reported deaths from COVID-19 fell, the World Health Organization said.
There were more than 12 million new weekly cases and just under 33,000 deaths, a 23% decline in mortality, according to the U.N. health agency’s report on the pandemic issued late Tuesday.