SASKATOON - Tristan Zandee had a goal and an assist, and netminder Harrison Meneghin stopped 28 of 29 shots as the Lethbridge Hurricanes knocked off the previously unbeaten Saskatoon Blades 3-1 in the only Western Hockey League game on Tuesday night.

Logan Wormald and Anton Astashevich also scored for the Hurricanes, who improved to 2-1 with the win at SaskTel Centre. Logan McCutcheon chipped in with two assists for Lethbridge.