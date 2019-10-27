WHL Roundup: Dylan Guenther with hat trick, Oil Kings beat Thunderbirds 6-2

EDMONTON - Dylan Guenther scored a hat trick as the Edmonton Oil Kings downed the Seattle Thunderbirds 6-2 on Saturday in Western Hockey League action.

Conner McDonald, Josh Williams and Riley Sawchuk also scored for the Oil Kings (10-1-3), who are 8-0-2 in their last 10 games.

Henrik Rybinski and Matthew Wedman found the back of the net for the Thunderbirds (4-5-3).

Sebastian Cossa kicked out 28 shots for Edmonton. Blake Lyda turned away 35-of-40 shots for Seattle.

---

TIGERS 3 HURRICANES 2 (SO)

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — The Medicine Hat Tigers beat the Lethbridge Hurricanes 3-2 in a shoot out.

James Hamblin and Elijah Brown scored for the Tigers (9-4-1) while Oliver Okuliar and Dylan Cozens answered for the Hurricanes (9-4-2).

Hamblin scored in the shootout for Medicine Hat.

---

RAIDERS 4 CHIEFS 1

SPOKANE, Wash. — Aliaksei Protas scored twice as the Prince Albert Raiders downed the Spokane Chiefs 4-1.

Landon Kosior and Ilya Usau also scored for the Raiders (9-2-3) while Bear Hughes got the Chiefs (6-6-1) lone marker.

---

WHEAT KINGS 5 BRONCOS 1

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — The Brandon Wheat Kings (6-9-0) bounced the Swift Current Broncos (3-7-3) 5-1.

---

ROYALS 2 BLAZERS 1

VICTORIA — The Victoria Royals edged the Kamloops Blazers 2-1.

Will Warm and Tarun Fizer scored for the Royals (5-5-1), while Zane Franklin scored for the Blazers (9-5-0).

---

AMERICANS 5 COUGARS 2

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Tri-City Americans defeated the Prince George Cougars 5-2.

Sasha Mutala, Paycen Bjorklund, Samuel Huo, Nick Bowman and Marc Lajoie scored for the Americans (7-5-1) while Rhett Rhinehart and Filip Koffer replied for the Cougars (3-9-1).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2019.