WHL 2020-21 Standings

WHL

2020-21 Regular Season

All Times Eastern

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pt Brandon 23 18 3 2 0 102 56 38 Winnipeg 23 17 5 1 0 94 66 35 Saskatoon 23 15 5 2 1 75 60 33 Regina 23 9 11 2 1 72 90 21 Prince Albert 23 8 11 3 1 64 76 20 Moose Jaw 24 8 13 3 0 71 95 19 Swift Current 23 6 16 1 0 67 102 13

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pt Edmonton 19 17 1 0 1 88 32 35 Medicine Hat 19 12 6 0 1 72 56 25 Calgary 17 8 7 2 0 57 60 18 Lethbridge 20 8 10 2 0 69 90 18 Red Deer 19 2 15 2 0 44 92 6

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pt Kamloops 13 11 2 0 0 52 30 22 Vancouver 14 9 5 0 0 47 35 18 Prince George 14 5 7 1 1 39 48 12 Kelowna 7 5 2 0 0 30 23 10 Victoria 14 1 12 1 0 33 65 3

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pt Everett 16 13 3 0 0 65 29 26 Portland 16 8 5 3 0 57 52 19 Seattle 16 7 9 0 0 45 55 14 Spokane 14 4 7 2 1 35 53 11 Tri-City 12 5 7 0 0 29 42 10

Note: Depending upon number of postponed or cancelled games, teams will be ranked at conclusion of season based upon winning percentage (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.

Tuesday's results

Everett at Portland

Winnipeg at Regina

Vancouver at Kamloops

Kelowna vs. Victoria (at Kelowna, B.C.)

Monday's results

At Kamloops, B.C.

Prince George 4 Victoria 1

At Regina

Saskatoon 5 Moose Jaw 4 (OT)

Winnipeg 4 Prince Albert 3

Wednesday's games

Brandon vs. Saskatoon (at Regina), 6 p.m.

Tri-City at Spokane, 9:10 p.m.

Prince Albert vs. Swift Current (at Regina), 10 p.m.

Kamloops vs. Prince George (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m.

Seattle at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday's games

Medicine Hat at Lethbridge, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Red Deer, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Kelowna, 10:05 p.m.

Friday's games

Everett at Portland, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Victoria vs. Prince George (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m.

Kamloops at Kelowna, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday, May 1

Tri-City at Portland, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Spokane, 8:10 p.m.

Edmonton at Red Deer, 9 p.m.

Kelowna at Kamloops, 10 p.m.

Vancouver vs. Victoria (Kelowna, B.C.), 10:05 p.m.

Sunday, May 2

Red Deer at Calgary, 6 p.m.

Portland at Seattle, 8:05 p.m.

Everett at Spokane, 8:05 p.m.

Medicine at Lethbridge, 9 p.m.

Prince George vs. Vancouver (at Kamloops, B.C.), 9 p.m.