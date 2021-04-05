WHL 2020-21 Standings

WHL

2020-21 Regular-season Standings

All Times Eastern

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pt Brandon 12 9 2 1 0 54 31 19 Saskatoon 12 9 2 1 0 44 30 19 Winnipeg 12 8 4 0 0 47 32 16 Moose Jaw 12 5 6 1 0 35 45 11 Prince Albert 12 4 6 1 1 30 42 10 Regina 12 4 6 2 0 42 58 10 Swift Current 12 3 8 1 0 43 57 7

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pt Edmonton 12 11 1 0 0 58 19 22 Medicine Hat 12 9 3 0 0 53 35 18 Calgary 13 5 6 2 0 38 47 12 Lethbridge 11 3 6 2 0 32 52 8 Red Deer 12 2 8 2 0 27 55 6

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pt Kamloops 4 4 0 0 0 22 11 8 Vancouver 4 3 1 0 0 15 11 6 Prince George 4 1 2 0 1 10 15 3 Kelowna 2 1 1 0 0 5 6 2 Victoria 4 0 3 1 0 10 19 1

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pt Everett 8 7 1 0 0 28 6 14 Seattle 8 5 3 0 0 25 24 10 Portland 8 4 2 2 0 27 22 10 Tri-City 7 3 4 0 0 12 26 6 Spokane 7 0 4 2 1 12 26 3

Note: Depending upon number of postponed or cancelled games, teams will be ranked at conclusion of season based upon winning percentage (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.

Monday's results

Moose Jaw at Regina

Calgary at Medicine Hat

Edmonton at Red Deer

Brandon vs. Prince Albert (at Regina)

Kamloops vs. Vancouver (at Kamloops, B.C.)

Vancouver at Kelowna (ppd., virus)

Sunday's results

Seattle 5 Spokane 4 (OT)

At Regina

Brandon 3 Saskatoon 1

At Kamloops, B.C.

Vancouver 1 Prince George 0 (SO)

Saturday's results

Edmonton 5 Red Deer 1

Everett 4 Portland 1

Medicine Hat 6 Calgary 5 (OT)

Tri City 3 Spokane 2 (OT)

Winnipeg 5 Regina 2

Kelowna vs. Victoria (ppd., virus)

At Regina

Prince Albert 4 Swift Current 2

At Kelowna, B.C.

Kamloops 4 Victoria 3 (OT)

Tuesday's games

Winnipeg vs. Saskatoon (at Regina), 6 p.m.

Regina vs. Swift Current (at Regina), 10 p.m.

Victoria vs. Prince George (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m.

Portland at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Seattle at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Winnipeg vs. Moose Jaw (at Regina), 6 p.m.

Tri-City at Spokane, 9:10 p.m.

Swift Current vs. Brandon (at Regina), 10 p.m.

Vancouver vs. Victoria (at Kelowna, B.C.), 10:05 p.m.

Kelowna at Kamloops (ppd., virus)

Thursday's games

Prince Albert vs. Saskatoon (at Regina), 8 p.m.

Prince George vs. Vancouver (at Kamloops, B.C.) (ppd., virus)

Friday's games

Brandon at Regina, 6 p.m.

Everett at Seattle, 8:05 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Lethbridge, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Red Deer, 9 p.m.

Portland at Spokane, 9:10 p.m.

Moose Jaw vs. Swift Current (at Regina), 10 p.m.

Victoria at Kamloops, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Apr. 10

Prince Albert vs. Winnipeg (at Regina), 6 p.m.

Portland at Spokane, 8:10 p.m.

Lethbridge at Medicine Hat, 9 p.m.

Everett at Tri-City, 9:05 p.m.

Saskatoon vs. Moose Jaw (at Regina), 10 p.m.

Prince George at Kelowna (ppd., virus)

Sunday, Apr. 11

Kamloops vs. Victoria (at Kelowna, B.C.), 5 p.m.

Swift Current vs. Prince Albert (at Regina), 6 p.m.

Red Deer at Calgary, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Vancouver vs. Prince George (at Kamloops, B.C.), 9 p.m.

Saskatoon vs. Brandon (at Regina), 10 p.m.