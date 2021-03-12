WHL 2020-21 Standings

WHL 2020-21 Regular-season Standings All Times Eastern East Division (on hold) GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pt Moose Jaw 1 1 0 0 0 4 3 2 Prince Albert 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Regina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Saskatoon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Swift Current 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Winnipeg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Brandon 1 0 1 0 0 3 4 0 Central Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pt Edmonton 4 4 0 0 0 21 6 8 Medicine Hat 4 2 2 0 0 15 13 4 Calgary 2 1 0 1 0 4 3 3 Red Deer 4 1 2 1 0 9 16 3 Lethbridge 2 0 2 0 0 3 14 0 B.C. Division (on hold) GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pt Kamloops 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kelowna 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Prince George 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Victoria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 U.S. Division (on hold) GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pt Everett 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Portland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Seattle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Spokane 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tri-City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Note: Season begins at select Alberta regions (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column. Friday's results At Regina Moose Jaw 4 Brandon 3 Prince Albert vs. Regina Saturday's games At Regina Saskatoon vs. Swift Current, 5 p.m. Winnipeg vs. Brandon, 9 p.m. Sunday's games At Regina Regina vs. Saskatoon, 6 p.m. Moose Jaw vs. Prince Albert, 10 p.m. Monday, Mar. 15 At Regina Swift Current vs. Winnipeg, 10 p.m. Tuesday, Mar. 16 At Regina Brandon vs. Prince Albert, 6 p.m. Moose Jaw vs. Regina, 10 p.m. Wednesday, Mar. 17 At Regina Winnipeg vs. Saskatoon, 6 p.m. Regina vs. Swift Current, 10 p.m. Thursday, Mar. 18 Portland at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m. At Regina Winnipeg vs. Moose Jaw, 6 p.m. Swift Current at Brandon, 10 p.m.