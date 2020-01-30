WH: Roundup: Paddock records 3rd shutout of season as Raiders blank Royals 3-0

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. - Ilya Usau and Kayen Guhle each had a goal and an assist, while Max Paddock made 17 saves for this third shutout of the season as the Prince Albert Raiders blanked the Victoria Royals 3-0 in Western Hockey League action on Wednesday.

The victory helped the Raiders extend their point streak to point streak to nine games (5-0-4).

Reece Vitelli added an empty-netter for Prince Albert (25-14-9).

Adam Evanoff turned aside 24-of-26 shots in defeat for Victoria (25-18-4).

The Royals failed to convert on their two power-play opportunities, while the Raiders went 0 for 1 with the man advantage.

---

HITMEN 3 ICE 2

CALGARY — Mark Kastelic scored the winner, his team-leading 24th of the season, with 44 seconds remaining to lift Calgary (26-15-5) past Winnipeg (29-17-1) for its fourth straight win and its seventh in 10 games.

---

REBELS 5 WHEAT KINGS 4

RED DEER, Alta. — Arshdeep Bains scored once and set up a pair of goals, including Ben King's winner at 17:59 of the third period, as Red Deer (16-25-5) eked out a victory over Brandon (25-19-4).

---

BLAZERS 4 CHIEFS 2

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Josh Pillar recorded the eventual winner at 1:46 of the third period and added a helper, while Dylan Garand stopped 30-of-32 shots as Kamloops (32-12-3) held on against Spokane (25-17-5) for its 10th win in 11 games.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2020.