WA-Ref-90-ReqPubSchoolSexEd-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in

the voting on the Referendum 90 - Require Sex Education.

TP PR Approved Rejected Adams 3 2 1,508 3,494 Asotin 7 6 5,517 5,932 Benton 50 48 37,115 62,379 Chelan 21 20 18,895 21,043 Clallam 24 23 23,242 21,573 Clark 125 118 143,644 108,856 Columbia 2 1 758 1,595 Cowlitz 30 28 25,129 32,929 Douglas 10 9 8,111 12,103 Ferry 2 1 1,376 2,780 Franklin 15 14 11,452 19,215 Garfield 2 2 430 1,000 Grant 19 16 10,594 22,452 Grays Harb 20 18 15,693 19,883 Island 24 23 28,238 23,471 Jefferson 12 10 15,874 7,236 King 595 590 845,264 307,413 Kitsap 79 75 88,427 64,740 Kittitas 11 10 11,755 12,870 Klickitat 7 6 5,408 5,983 Lewis 23 22 14,452 29,772 Lincoln 4 3 1,752 5,070 Mason 18 17 16,768 18,881 Okanogan 11 8 7,357 9,332 Pacific 7 6 6,651 6,945 Pend Oreil 4 3 2,723 5,527 Pierce 227 215 235,935 211,086 San Juan 6 5 9,052 3,479 Skagit 35 27 31,056 28,661 Skamania 4 3 3,366 3,489 Snohomish 213 208 236,469 185,084 Spokane 145 139 132,217 153,679 Stevens 15 12 6,367 14,730 Thurston 82 75 89,719 65,864 Wahkiakum 2 1 1,250 1,609 Walla Wlla 16 11 11,434 11,271 Whatcom 64 62 80,179 53,779 Whitman 11 9 9,819 7,625 Yakima 55 46 38,022 45,166 Totals 2,000 1,892 2,233,018 1,617,996

AP Elections 11-10-2020 15:03