WA-LtGov-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in
the race for Lieutenant Governor.
|TP
|PR
|Heck
|Liias
|Adams
|3
|2
|1,551
|1,080
|Asotin
|7
|6
|4,762
|2,996
|Benton
|50
|48
|31,477
|25,379
|Chelan
|21
|20
|14,212
|9,439
|Clallam
|24
|23
|20,205
|11,348
|Clark
|125
|118
|103,769
|77,226
|Columbia
|2
|1
|720
|434
|Cowlitz
|30
|28
|21,713
|12,720
|Douglas
|10
|9
|6,358
|3,854
|Ferry
|2
|1
|1,404
|860
|Franklin
|15
|14
|9,649
|8,097
|Garfield
|2
|2
|448
|266
|Grant
|19
|16
|10,318
|6,936
|Grays Harb
|20
|18
|16,861
|7,745
|Island
|24
|23
|21,636
|14,429
|Jefferson
|12
|10
|12,026
|6,318
|King
|595
|590
|523,275
|441,313
|Kitsap
|79
|75
|67,272
|44,881
|Kittitas
|11
|10
|8,479
|6,004
|Klickitat
|7
|6
|4,086
|2,989
|Lewis
|23
|22
|14,826
|7,854
|Lincoln
|4
|3
|1,769
|922
|Mason
|18
|17
|16,566
|7,685
|Okanogan
|11
|8
|5,842
|3,818
|Pacific
|7
|6
|6,566
|2,974
|Pend Oreil
|4
|3
|2,671
|1,840
|Pierce
|227
|215
|206,382
|114,347
|San Juan
|6
|5
|4,597
|5,375
|Skagit
|35
|27
|23,970
|15,408
|Skamania
|4
|3
|2,605
|1,644
|Snohomish
|213
|208
|168,539
|135,252
|Spokane
|145
|139
|104,598
|82,411
|Stevens
|15
|12
|6,732
|4,072
|Thurston
|82
|75
|79,269
|39,776
|Wahkiakum
|2
|1
|1,052
|589
|Walla Wlla
|16
|11
|8,636
|6,264
|Whatcom
|64
|62
|50,858
|41,871
|Whitman
|11
|9
|6,615
|5,499
|Yakima
|55
|46
|31,222
|22,680
|Totals
|2,000
|1,892
|1,623,536
|1,184,595
AP Elections 11-10-2020 15:03
