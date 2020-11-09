WA-LndCom-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in

the race for Lands Commissioner.

TP PR Franz Pederson Adams 3 2 1,545 3,365 Asotin 7 6 3,994 7,267 Benton 50 47 35,032 61,830 Chelan 21 20 18,133 22,749 Clallam 24 20 21,453 20,775 Clark 125 117 127,904 128,229 Columbia 2 1 633 1,666 Cowlitz 30 28 22,378 34,400 Douglas 10 9 7,295 12,604 Ferry 2 1 1,420 2,724 Franklin 15 14 12,262 18,104 Garfield 2 2 356 1,026 Grant 19 11 7,963 16,707 Grays Harb 20 18 15,939 19,346 Island 24 23 27,323 23,838 Jefferson 12 10 15,989 7,005 King 595 560 831,756 306,822 Kitsap 79 75 83,885 66,577 Kittitas 11 10 10,371 14,103 Klickitat 7 5 4,912 6,304 Lewis 23 22 13,632 29,459 Lincoln 4 3 1,590 5,147 Mason 18 17 16,290 18,732 Okanogan 11 8 7,775 8,760 Pacific 7 6 6,457 7,012 Pend Oreil 4 3 2,574 5,499 Pierce 227 214 230,705 204,474 San Juan 6 5 9,101 3,314 Skagit 35 25 28,130 26,162 Skamania 4 3 2,817 3,859 Snohomish 213 202 233,037 178,941 Spokane 145 136 126,632 151,339 Stevens 15 12 6,463 14,506 Thurston 82 73 85,996 63,499 Wahkiakum 2 1 1,072 1,722 Walla Wlla 16 11 9,992 12,636 Whatcom 64 61 78,172 54,260 Whitman 11 8 8,018 7,886 Yakima 55 42 32,604 42,745 Totals 2,000 1,831 2,151,600 1,615,393

AP Elections 11-09-2020 14:03