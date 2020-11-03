https://www.milfordmirror.com/news/article/WA-House-5-Cnty-15697678.php
WA-House-5-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in
the race for U.S. House District 5.
|TP
|PR
|McMrrsR
|Wilson
|Asotin
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Columbia
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ferry
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Garfield
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lincoln
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pend Oreil
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Spokane
|145
|0
|0
|0
|Stevens
|15
|0
|0
|0
|Walla Wlla
|14
|0
|0
|0
|Whitman
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|206
|0
|0
|0
AP Elections 11-03-2020 10:03
View Comments