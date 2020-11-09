WA-Gov-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in

the race for Governor.

TP PR Inslee Culp Adams 3 2 1,409 3,696 Asotin 7 6 4,191 7,563 Benton 50 47 36,145 64,137 Chelan 21 20 17,614 24,632 Clallam 24 20 22,248 21,220 Clark 125 117 136,584 131,324 Columbia 2 1 629 1,758 Cowlitz 30 28 21,941 36,943 Douglas 10 9 6,943 13,583 Ferry 2 1 1,325 2,961 Franklin 15 14 12,305 18,972 Garfield 2 2 346 1,111 Grant 19 11 7,670 17,770 Grays Harb 20 18 15,805 20,629 Island 24 23 28,072 24,909 Jefferson 12 10 16,376 7,194 King 595 560 878,251 301,812 Kitsap 79 75 86,953 68,439 Kittitas 11 10 10,141 15,180 Klickitat 7 5 4,986 6,605 Lewis 23 22 13,642 30,917 Lincoln 4 3 1,510 5,388 Mason 18 17 16,260 20,133 Okanogan 11 8 6,965 10,036 Pacific 7 6 6,499 7,435 Pend Oreil 4 3 2,498 5,883 Pierce 227 214 233,851 216,348 San Juan 6 5 9,501 3,389 Skagit 35 25 29,413 27,421 Skamania 4 3 2,962 3,906 Snohomish 213 202 240,197 185,605 Spokane 145 136 129,984 159,168 Stevens 15 12 6,222 15,324 Thurston 82 73 88,507 66,366 Wahkiakum 2 1 1,088 1,832 Walla Wlla 16 11 10,403 12,803 Whatcom 64 61 81,204 54,956 Whitman 11 8 8,502 7,974 Yakima 55 42 32,859 44,556 Totals 2,000 1,831 2,232,001 1,669,878

AP Elections 11-09-2020 14:48