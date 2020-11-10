WA-Aud-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in

the race for Auditor.

TP PR McCarthy Leyba Adams 3 2 1,580 3,351 Asotin 7 6 4,283 7,013 Benton 50 48 37,734 59,278 Chelan 21 20 17,832 22,880 Clallam 24 23 23,451 21,973 Clark 125 118 133,474 124,271 Columbia 2 1 659 1,637 Cowlitz 30 28 23,710 33,278 Douglas 10 9 7,152 12,684 Ferry 2 1 1,468 2,653 Franklin 15 14 12,772 17,675 Garfield 2 2 392 987 Grant 19 16 10,706 22,571 Grays Harb 20 18 16,836 18,568 Island 24 23 27,549 23,520 Jefferson 12 10 16,124 6,978 King 595 590 841,245 297,763 Kitsap 79 75 86,064 64,455 Kittitas 11 10 10,396 13,960 Klickitat 7 6 5,226 6,437 Lewis 23 22 14,241 29,086 Lincoln 4 3 1,667 5,060 Mason 18 17 16,698 18,345 Okanogan 11 8 7,337 9,111 Pacific 7 6 6,701 6,714 Pend Oreil 4 3 2,664 5,434 Pierce 227 215 240,989 197,537 San Juan 6 5 9,125 3,261 Skagit 35 27 30,990 27,230 Skamania 4 3 3,093 3,725 Snohomish 213 208 238,353 175,377 Spokane 145 139 131,141 146,414 Stevens 15 12 6,679 14,203 Thurston 82 75 90,265 63,265 Wahkiakum 2 1 1,142 1,636 Walla Wlla 16 11 10,494 12,053 Whatcom 64 62 80,074 52,260 Whitman 11 9 9,092 7,892 Yakima 55 46 36,963 45,330 Totals 2,000 1,892 2,216,361 1,585,865

