WA-Aud-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in
the race for Auditor.
|TP
|PR
|McCarthy
|Leyba
|Adams
|3
|2
|1,580
|3,351
|Asotin
|7
|6
|4,283
|7,013
|Benton
|50
|47
|37,664
|59,212
|Chelan
|21
|20
|17,832
|22,880
|Clallam
|24
|20
|22,150
|20,105
|Clark
|125
|117
|132,935
|123,713
|Columbia
|2
|1
|659
|1,637
|Cowlitz
|30
|28
|23,643
|33,165
|Douglas
|10
|9
|7,152
|12,684
|Ferry
|2
|1
|1,468
|2,653
|Franklin
|15
|14
|12,772
|17,675
|Garfield
|2
|2
|392
|987
|Grant
|19
|11
|8,327
|16,365
|Grays Harb
|20
|18
|16,836
|18,568
|Island
|24
|23
|27,549
|23,520
|Jefferson
|12
|10
|16,061
|6,876
|King
|595
|560
|839,776
|297,085
|Kitsap
|79
|75
|85,785
|64,210
|Kittitas
|11
|10
|10,396
|13,960
|Klickitat
|7
|5
|5,068
|6,144
|Lewis
|23
|22
|14,116
|28,846
|Lincoln
|4
|3
|1,667
|5,060
|Mason
|18
|17
|16,698
|18,345
|Okanogan
|11
|8
|7,337
|9,111
|Pacific
|7
|6
|6,701
|6,714
|Pend Oreil
|4
|3
|2,664
|5,434
|Pierce
|227
|214
|239,659
|196,193
|San Juan
|6
|5
|9,125
|3,261
|Skagit
|35
|25
|29,080
|25,123
|Skamania
|4
|3
|3,012
|3,631
|Snohomish
|213
|202
|236,752
|174,224
|Spokane
|145
|136
|131,026
|146,321
|Stevens
|15
|12
|6,679
|14,203
|Thurston
|82
|73
|88,613
|61,280
|Wahkiakum
|2
|1
|1,142
|1,636
|Walla Wlla
|16
|11
|10,494
|12,053
|Whatcom
|64
|61
|80,074
|52,260
|Whitman
|11
|8
|8,410
|7,449
|Yakima
|55
|42
|33,632
|41,560
|Totals
|2,000
|1,831
|2,199,209
|1,564,507
AP Elections 11-09-2020 14:03
