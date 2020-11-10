WA-Amend-SJR8212InvestPubFund-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in

the voting on the Constitutional Amendment SJR 8212 - Invest Public

Funds.

TP PR Approved Rejected Adams 3 2 1,475 3,380 Asotin 7 6 4,049 7,009 Benton 50 48 32,276 62,885 Chelan 21 20 15,052 24,574 Clallam 24 23 17,984 25,153 Clark 125 118 103,226 148,660 Columbia 2 1 613 1,646 Cowlitz 30 28 16,499 39,704 Douglas 10 9 6,282 13,227 Ferry 2 1 1,028 3,007 Franklin 15 14 9,494 19,880 Garfield 2 2 432 935 Grant 19 16 9,361 23,605 Grays Harb 20 18 11,170 23,577 Island 24 23 21,621 28,162 Jefferson 12 10 11,833 10,676 King 595 590 650,196 453,882 Kitsap 79 75 64,035 83,469 Kittitas 11 10 8,637 15,172 Klickitat 7 6 3,861 7,448 Lewis 23 22 12,233 30,469 Lincoln 4 3 1,785 4,780 Mason 18 17 11,704 22,922 Okanogan 11 8 5,585 10,486 Pacific 7 6 4,389 8,738 Pend Oreil 4 3 2,141 5,862 Pierce 227 215 171,320 255,652 San Juan 6 5 6,070 5,696 Skagit 35 27 23,143 33,038 Skamania 4 3 2,131 4,503 Snohomish 213 208 174,327 232,439 Spokane 145 139 104,088 172,781 Stevens 15 12 5,447 15,099 Thurston 82 75 66,895 83,405 Wahkiakum 2 1 808 1,971 Walla Wlla 16 11 8,555 13,344 Whatcom 64 62 74,923 53,577 Whitman 11 9 7,345 9,312 Yakima 55 46 29,006 51,863 Totals 2,000 1,892 1,701,019 2,011,988

AP Elections 11-10-2020 15:03