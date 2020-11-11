https://www.milfordmirror.com/news/article/WA-AdvVote-35-EndAeroBizTaxHike-Cnty-15720198.php
WA-AdvVote-35-EndAeroBizTaxHike-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in
the voting on the Advisory Vote 35 - Repeal Aerospace Tax Hike.
|TP
|PR
|Repealed
|Maintnd
|Adams
|3
|2
|3,543
|1,286
|Asotin
|7
|6
|7,337
|3,661
|Benton
|50
|49
|65,446
|30,333
|Chelan
|21
|20
|24,860
|14,858
|Clallam
|24
|23
|26,391
|17,633
|Clark
|125
|122
|146,014
|102,347
|Columbia
|2
|1
|1,679
|560
|Cowlitz
|30
|29
|39,651
|16,921
|Douglas
|10
|9
|13,479
|6,015
|Ferry
|2
|1
|2,907
|1,149
|Franklin
|15
|14
|20,456
|9,808
|Garfield
|2
|2
|952
|410
|Grant
|19
|18
|25,574
|9,449
|Grays Harb
|20
|18
|22,817
|11,899
|Island
|24
|23
|27,936
|21,444
|Jefferson
|12
|11
|9,505
|13,337
|King
|595
|593
|453,609
|647,015
|Kitsap
|79
|77
|80,646
|66,573
|Kittitas
|11
|10
|14,890
|8,611
|Klickitat
|7
|6
|7,509
|4,360
|Lewis
|23
|22
|31,084
|11,897
|Lincoln
|4
|3
|5,139
|1,468
|Mason
|18
|17
|22,371
|12,206
|Okanogan
|11
|10
|12,274
|7,269
|Pacific
|7
|6
|8,533
|4,636
|Pend Oreil
|4
|3
|6,004
|2,000
|Pierce
|227
|225
|257,016
|174,005
|San Juan
|6
|5
|4,720
|6,869
|Skagit
|35
|31
|37,189
|24,851
|Skamania
|4
|3
|4,258
|2,373
|Snohomish
|213
|211
|233,647
|174,140
|Spokane
|145
|141
|171,744
|105,435
|Stevens
|15
|12
|15,310
|5,361
|Thurston
|82
|78
|79,332
|72,711
|Wahkiakum
|2
|1
|1,900
|898
|Walla Wlla
|16
|11
|13,563
|8,141
|Whatcom
|64
|63
|65,011
|63,435
|Whitman
|11
|9
|9,434
|8,445
|Yakima
|55
|53
|58,005
|30,604
|Totals
|2,000
|1,938
|2,031,735
|1,704,413
AP Elections 11-11-2020 15:03
