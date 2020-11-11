WA-AdvVote-35-EndAeroBizTaxHike-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in

the voting on the Advisory Vote 35 - Repeal Aerospace Tax Hike.

TP PR Repealed Maintnd Adams 3 2 3,543 1,286 Asotin 7 6 7,337 3,661 Benton 50 49 65,446 30,333 Chelan 21 20 24,860 14,858 Clallam 24 23 26,391 17,633 Clark 125 122 146,014 102,347 Columbia 2 1 1,679 560 Cowlitz 30 29 39,651 16,921 Douglas 10 9 13,479 6,015 Ferry 2 1 2,907 1,149 Franklin 15 14 20,456 9,808 Garfield 2 2 952 410 Grant 19 18 25,574 9,449 Grays Harb 20 18 22,817 11,899 Island 24 23 27,936 21,444 Jefferson 12 11 9,505 13,337 King 595 593 453,609 647,015 Kitsap 79 77 80,646 66,573 Kittitas 11 10 14,890 8,611 Klickitat 7 6 7,509 4,360 Lewis 23 22 31,084 11,897 Lincoln 4 3 5,139 1,468 Mason 18 17 22,371 12,206 Okanogan 11 10 12,274 7,269 Pacific 7 6 8,533 4,636 Pend Oreil 4 3 6,004 2,000 Pierce 227 225 257,016 174,005 San Juan 6 5 4,720 6,869 Skagit 35 31 37,189 24,851 Skamania 4 3 4,258 2,373 Snohomish 213 211 233,647 174,140 Spokane 145 141 171,744 105,435 Stevens 15 12 15,310 5,361 Thurston 82 78 79,332 72,711 Wahkiakum 2 1 1,900 898 Walla Wlla 16 11 13,563 8,141 Whatcom 64 63 65,011 63,435 Whitman 11 9 9,434 8,445 Yakima 55 53 58,005 30,604 Totals 2,000 1,938 2,031,735 1,704,413

AP Elections 11-11-2020 15:03