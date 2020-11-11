WA-AdvVote-32-EndBagTax-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in

the voting on the Advisory Vote 32 - Repeal Plastic Bag Tax.

TP PR Repealed Maintnd Adams 3 2 4,074 816 Asotin 7 6 8,576 2,568 Benton 50 49 72,921 23,901 Chelan 21 20 27,603 12,622 Clallam 24 23 29,605 14,925 Clark 125 122 169,621 83,858 Columbia 2 1 1,908 376 Cowlitz 30 29 44,708 12,357 Douglas 10 9 14,982 4,689 Ferry 2 1 3,330 761 Franklin 15 14 23,218 7,127 Garfield 2 2 1,131 266 Grant 19 18 28,895 6,616 Grays Harb 20 18 26,354 8,562 Island 24 23 31,121 18,633 Jefferson 12 11 11,033 12,048 King 595 593 518,328 593,279 Kitsap 79 77 91,885 57,739 Kittitas 11 10 16,482 7,317 Klickitat 7 6 8,665 3,391 Lewis 23 22 35,052 8,316 Lincoln 4 3 5,776 900 Mason 18 17 25,875 9,021 Okanogan 11 10 14,416 5,292 Pacific 7 6 9,942 3,379 Pend Oreil 4 3 6,669 1,393 Pierce 227 225 297,128 140,817 San Juan 6 5 5,167 6,601 Skagit 35 31 41,632 21,512 Skamania 4 3 4,848 1,866 Snohomish 213 211 261,515 150,329 Spokane 145 141 193,127 86,361 Stevens 15 12 17,254 3,591 Thurston 82 78 93,859 60,286 Wahkiakum 2 1 2,158 660 Walla Wlla 16 11 15,085 6,830 Whatcom 64 63 71,318 58,832 Whitman 11 9 11,002 7,099 Yakima 55 53 67,124 22,487 Totals 2,000 1,938 2,313,387 1,467,423

