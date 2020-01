WA--2019 Northwest AP Photo Contest Winners

SEATTLE (AP) — The winners of the 2019 Associated Press Northwest photo contest.

The Cowles trophy, awarded each year since 1952, is named for William Hutchison Cowles, former publisher of The Spokesman-Review. The Blackburn award is named for a photographer for The Columbian newspaper of Vancouver who was killed in the 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens

2019 Northwest AP Photo Contest Winners:

Reid Blackburn Memorial Award: Tyler Tjomsland THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW Happy Harvest.

Cowles Cup Award: Nathan Howard THE COLUMBIAN Adopting Kaine.

Metro Feature: Tyler Tjomsland THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW Happy Harvest.

Metro Sports: Dan Pelle THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW Curtain Call.

Metro News: Tyler Tjomsland THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW Executive Selfie.

Metro Portrait: Kathy Plonka THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW City Hall Residence.

Metro Multiple - Picture Story: Kathy Plonka THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW Hope House.

Non-Metro Feature: Alisha Jucevic THE COLUMBIAN Living With ALS.

Non-Metro Sports: Gary Henley THE ASTORIAN Track.

Non-Metro News: Meegan M. Reid KITSAP SUN Welcome Home Dad.

Non-Metro Portrait: Amanda Cowan THE COLUMBIAN Hartley Grandfather.

Non-Metro Multiple - Picture Story: Nathan Howard THE COLUMBIAN Adopting Kaine.