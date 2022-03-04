Voter turnout sagging in troubled voting rights hub of Selma JAY REEVES, Associated Press March 4, 2022 Updated: March 4, 2022 1:18 a.m.
1 of8 A partially collapsed home stands in Selma, Ala., on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Despite being known worldwide as a beacon of voting rights, the city and surrounding Dallas County had one of the worst voter turnouts in Alabama for the 2020 presidential election, and some are trying to increase voter participation. Jay Reeves/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 FILE - Alabama state troopers attack voting rights demonstrators in Selma, Ala., in this file photo from March 7, 1965. Despite being known worldwide as a beacon of voting rights, the city and surrounding Dallas County had one of the worst voter turnouts in Alabama for the 2020 presidential election, and some are trying to increase voter participation. File Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Jimmy Nunn, the first Black person to serve as probate judge in Dallas County, Ala., talks in his office in Selma, Ala., on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Despite being known worldwide as a beacon of voting rights, the community had one of the worst voter turnouts in Alabama for the 2020 presidential election, and some are trying to increase voter participation. Jay Reeves/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Collins Pettaway III talks outside his home in Selma, Ala., on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Despite being known worldwide as a beacon of voting rights, the community and surrounding Dallas County had one of the worst voter turnouts in Alabama for the 2020 presidential election, and some are trying to increase voter participation. Jay Reeves/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 FILE - The sun sets over the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., in this file photo from March 6, 2015. Despite being known worldwide as a beacon of voting rights, the city and surrounding Dallas County had one of the worst voter turnouts in Alabama for the 2020 presidential election, and some are trying to increase voter participation. Butch Dill Show More Show Less
8 of8
SELMA, Ala. (AP) — Fewer and fewer people are voting in Selma, Alabama. And to many, that is particularly heartbreaking.
They lament that almost six decades after Black demonstrators on the city’s Edmond Pettus Bridge risked their lives for the right to cast ballots, voting in predominantly Black Selma and surrounding Dallas County has steadily declined. Turnout in 2020 was under 57%, among the worst in the state.