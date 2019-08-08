Voter groups warn Iowa about errant felon database

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Two voter advocacy groups have told Iowa's secretary of state that the state must stop rejecting ballots from people misidentified on state lists as felons, saying that the practice violates election laws.

The Brennan Center for Justice and the League of Women Voters of Iowa told Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate that the rejections violate the National Voter Registration Act, which allows the U.S. Department of Justice to pursue civil actions against states that violate voter registration practices.

The warnings were contained in a June 13 letter to Pate. Iowa bars felons from voting unless the governor or president individually restores the right.

An attorney for the Brennan Center told The Des Moines Register that the state could face federal court action if the problems arising from the errant felon database weren't fixed.

"The point of our notice letters is to avoid litigation," said attorney Eliza Sweren-Becker. "They're intended to alert secretaries of states to issues we see and to find ways to assist them in resolving those issues."

The Brennan Center is a nonpartisan institute based at the New York University School of Law.

Iowa election officials have been aware of the problems for years. Pate's staff put nearly 2,600 Iowans back on the voting rolls in 2016 after errors were discovered. But problems have persisted with dozens of voters' ballots being wrongly rejected in 2017 and 2018 elections, the Register found in a six-county review of voter records.

Pate's staff said Wednesday that he hasn't responded to the groups' letter, but he's working on administrative rule changes that would require courts to provide conviction documents anytime someone is submitted for inclusion on the felon database.

"This additional step will help ensure the accuracy of the felon database and relieve some of the burden on county auditors," said Pate's spokesman, Kevin Hall. He said the auditors — not Pate — have the legal authority to cancel a voter's registration.

The two voter advocacy groups say otherwise. Their letter said a provision of the voter registration act says Pate's office is responsible for voter list maintenance programs that ensure accurate and current voter registration rolls that are nondiscriminatory.

Gov. Kim Reynolds' legislative effort to amend Iowa's constitution and restore voting rights of felons who have completed their sentences stalled in the state Senate this past spring.

