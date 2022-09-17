Voter challenges, records requests swamp election offices NICHOLAS RICCARDI, Associated Press Sep. 17, 2022 Updated: Sep. 17, 2022 12:55 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of6 Gwinnett County elections supervisor Zach Manifold looks over boxes of voter challenges on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Lawrenceville, Ga. Manifold estimated his office has a month to log and research the challenges, before mail ballots go out for the November elections. “It is a tight window to get everything done,” he said. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Gwinnett County elections supervisor Zach Manifold looks over boxes of voter challenges on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Lawrenceville, Ga. Manifold estimated his office has a month to log and research the challenges, before mail ballots go out for the November elections. “It is a tight window to get everything done,” he said. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Rachel Rodriguez, left, the elections management specialist for Dane County, Wis., looks over a table of ballots being tested before being sent to more than 200 voting locations across the state's second-largest county on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Her office is among those that have been hammered with requests by what appear to be coordinated campaigns by groups who reject the results of the 2020 presidential election. Scott Bauer Show More Show Less
5 of6 Rachel Rodriguez, left, the elections management specialist for Dane County, Wis., looks over a table of ballots being tested before being sent to more than 200 voting locations across the state's second-largest county on Sept. 14, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Her office is among those that have been hammered with requests by what appear to be coordinated campaigns by groups who reject the results of the 2020 presidential election. Scott Bauer Show More Show Less
6 of6
Spurred by conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election, activists around the country are using laws that allow people to challenge a voter’s right to cast a ballot to contest the registrations of thousands of voters at a time.
In Iowa, Linn County Auditor Joel Miller had handled three voter challenges over the previous 15 years. He received 119 over just two days after Doug Frank, an Ohio educator who is touring the country spreading doubts about the 2020 election, swung through the state.
Written By
NICHOLAS RICCARDI