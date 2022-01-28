Vote for Italy's president fails again; no political deal FRANCES D'EMILIO , Associated Press Jan. 28, 2022 Updated: Jan. 28, 2022 9:55 a.m.
ROME (AP) — Insistence by Italy's center-right bloc that one of their candidates is vaulted to the country's presidency backfired on Friday, as their political opponents abstained in droves in the latest round of so far fruitless balloting in Parliament to elect a new head of state.
Tensions and frustration continued to mount among the uneasy rivals forming Premier Mario Draghi’s pandemic unity government.
